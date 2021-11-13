Dopesick Episode 8: What Will Happen? Spoilers Inside!

Dopesick came out as one of the most talked-about shows of 2021 within the first two months of its release. The show represents and portrays the harsh reality of pharma abusing American society.

In the previous seventh episode of the show, we continued to see the particular misdoings in the name of ‘pharmacy,’ and ordinary people like Betsy suffering a lot. We saw how addiction and misbranding of pharmaceutical companies have terrible effects on lives, such as Betsy as she dies at the very end of her journey of life.

Over the episodes, we also saw DEA Agent Bridget failing to make things right and sue the company responsible for the misuse, despite having reliable evidence.

Dopesick: When Will Episode 8 Release

The eight episodes of Dopesick will premiere on Hulu this November 17th at midnight ET. The episode will mark the end of the show and will be the final episode of the eight-episode miniseries. The finale scheduled to premiere on Hulu will be an hour-long, similar to the other seven episodes of the show.

Dopesick Episode 8: Where Can You Watch The Finale Online?

Dopesick is an eight-episode drama miniseries produced by Hulu. The show premiered on Hulu on October 13th, 2021, and the finale can be streamed online if you have a subscription to the streaming service. Outside the USA, the eighth episode can be seen on Disney+, where it will be released as a Star Original series.

Dopesick: What Will Happen In The Eighth Episode?

Episode 8 of the Hulu miniseries ‘Dopesick’ is titled ‘The People vs. Purdue Pharma. In the finale, it is expected that the show will get a well-deserved fate. We assume to see Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s case of criminal misbranding against the pharmaceutical company. On the other hand, the DEA Agents will try to come up with a piece of evidence that can turn the heads of the Jury to their side. So far, so good, we believe that Purdue will be facing a tough time concerning the severe allegations against them.