Drake Announces Release Date For His New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake appears to have revealed the release date for his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy.’ Last month, the Toronto rapper said that his follow-up to 2018’s “Scorpion” had been done.

Drake appears to have announced that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ would be released on September 3 after “hacking” into ESPN’s SportsCenter on August 27 to announce the date.

The broadcast was purposefully interrupted by blurry images of a hooded figure holding a sign that read “CLB September 3” as it followed a piece on college football. Below is a video of the incident in question.

Did Drake just announce Certified Lover Boy’s release date of next Friday on SportsCenter? 😳pic.twitter.com/nTq3s4OvpM — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2021

The release date for ‘Certified Lover Boy’ has yet to be confirmed by Drake. Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s official Scorpion follow-up, was initially confirmed in August 2020, along with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later.” He teased a January 2021 release a few months later, but the record never materialised. Drake, on the other hand, released his Scary Hours 2 EP, which has three songs. Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green,” Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasting Time,” Smiley’s “Over the Top,” and Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” all featured him subsequently.

Drake released his Dark Lane Demo Tapes last year, a 14-track collection that included “Toosie Slide,” his Future collaboration “Desires,” and more. Drake released Care Package in 2019, a collection of songs he released between 2010 and 2016. For the first time, the project offered fan favourites like “Girls Love Beyoncé” and “How About Now” to streaming services.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes was the first Drake album to not debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in ten years, breaking a streak that began with Thank Me Later in 2010.

Shortly after the mixtape’s release, he spoke on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music radio show Young Money Radio to discuss the project, how the COVID-19 pandemic made him reevaluate how he wanted to release music, and more.

However, if he drops the album on September 3, it might coincide with Kanye West’s long-awaited “DONDA” album. As their prolonged rivalry escalated, West allegedly published Drake’s home address online earlier this week. The newest chapter in West and Drake’s on-again, off-again dispute began last Friday (August 20), when Drake used his collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Betrayal,” to take aim at West and Pusha T.

Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” on the track, which comes on Trippie’s third album “Trip At Knight.”

West appeared to respond to Drake’s verse by addressing him in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd-ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

