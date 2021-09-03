Drake Releases New Album Certified Lover Boy

After a long delay Drake has finally dropped his highly anticipated 6th studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” tonight (03.09.21) at Midnight EST.

The 34 year old “Kiki Do You Love Me?” rapper took social media to announce the release of his sixth studio album. The album consists of 21 tracks featuring JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Project Pat and a mini Nicki Minaj Cameo in Papi’s Home.

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE https://t.co/4nRngO8hDT — Drizzy (@Drake) September 3, 2021

Drake was recently crowned with the title of artist of the decade by billboard for ruling the music charts for 10 years straight with just five studio albums to his credit prior to his “Certified Lover Boy”. His certified sixth LP, “Certified Lover Boy” was expected to drop in January this year but it was postponed as he was recovering from an injured leg surgery.

Back in January, he took social media to announce the delay of is sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” in a post saying “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

The week prior to the official release fans have witnessed an interesting album rollout and promotional tactic from Drake intentionally ”hacking” into ESPNSports Center Broadcast to announce the release date to putting up billboards and banner across cities from where the artist featured in the album come from. Take a look at one of the, below. https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1433301137806053379?s=20

After such a long delay Drake’s highly anticipated sixth studio album as finally arrived the fans seems to enjoy it quite a lot. Look at some of their reactions on social media below.

https://twitter.com/Hose300/status/1433693693265973251?s=20

Here is another one

https://twitter.com/Luckygrape1234/status/1433705454740328483?s=20

Certified Lover Boy Tracklist

Here’s the full tracklist of Drake’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy”.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/certified-lover-boy/1584281467

1. Champagne Poetry

2. Papi’s Home

3. Girls Want Girls [ft. Lil Baby]

4. In the Bible [ft. Lil Durk & Giveon]

5. Love All [ft. JAY-Z]

6. Fair Trade [ft. Travis Scott]

7. Way 2 Sexy [ft. Future & Young Thug]

8. TSU

9. N 2 Deep [ft. Future]

10. Pipe Down

11. Yebba’s Heartbreak

12. No Friends in the Industry

13. Knife Talk [ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat]

14. 7am on Bridle Path

15. Race My Mind

16. Fountains [ft. Tems]

17. Get Along Better [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

18. You Only Live Twice [ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne]

19. IMY2 [ft. Kid Cudi]

20. Fucking Fans

21. The Remorse

