Drake Releases New Album Certified Lover Boy

After a long delay Drake has finally dropped his highly anticipated 6th studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” tonight (03.09.21) at Midnight EST.
The 34 year old “Kiki Do You Love Me?” rapper took social media to announce the release of his sixth studio album. The album consists of 21 tracks featuring JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Project Pat and a mini Nicki Minaj Cameo in Papi’s Home.
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY
AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE https://t.co/4nRngO8hDT
— Drizzy (@Drake) September 3, 2021
Drake was recently crowned with the title of artist of the decade by billboard for ruling the music charts for 10 years straight with just five studio albums to his credit prior to his “Certified Lover Boy”. His certified sixth LP, “Certified Lover Boy” was expected to drop in January this year but it was postponed as he was recovering from an injured leg surgery.
Back in January, he took social media to announce the delay of is sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” in a post saying “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”
Certified Lover Boy Tracklist
Here’s the full tracklist of Drake’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy”.
https://music.apple.com/us/album/certified-lover-boy/1584281467
1. Champagne Poetry
2. Papi’s Home
3. Girls Want Girls [ft. Lil Baby]
4. In the Bible [ft. Lil Durk & Giveon]
5. Love All [ft. JAY-Z]
6. Fair Trade [ft. Travis Scott]
7. Way 2 Sexy [ft. Future & Young Thug]
8. TSU
9. N 2 Deep [ft. Future]
10. Pipe Down
11. Yebba’s Heartbreak
12. No Friends in the Industry
13. Knife Talk [ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat]
14. 7am on Bridle Path
15. Race My Mind
16. Fountains [ft. Tems]
17. Get Along Better [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
18. You Only Live Twice [ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne]
19. IMY2 [ft. Kid Cudi]
20. Fucking Fans
21. The Remorse