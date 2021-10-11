Drug Case: No bail for Aryan Khan, Court to Hear Plea on October 13

Aryan Khan is presently in judicial custody, and since his request was denied by a magistrate’s court, the 23-year-old applied to the special court for bail.

On the 13th of October, a Mumbai Sessions Court will be hearing Aryan Khan’s bail application in the lawsuit concerning the alleged discovery of narcotic substances from a cruise liner off the Mumbai coastline.

Aryan Khan is the child of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. On the same day, 4 other suspects, Arbaaz Merchant, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, and Munmun Dhamecha will have their bail applications heard as well.

What happened earlier?

During the court session on the 11th of October, Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Amit Desai, requested that his bail application be heard on the 12th of October.

Advocate SPP Chimelkar, who represented the NCB, requested that it be set for October 14. “We asked you for Tuesday, you asked for Thursday. Court is saying Wednesday, respect the Court a little,” Desai added, according to Bar and Bench.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Aryan Khan and others who were suspected on the 3rd of October following a raid on a cruise ship going for Goa.

After the court denied him bail, he was transported to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on the 8th of October.

During the session, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar stated that the pleas submitted by Aryan (23), Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant were “not maintainable” because a special court of sessions has jurisdiction over bail pleas.

The 5 other men caught in the case were also sent to the same jail, while 2 women charged in the crime, including Munmun Dhamecha, were sent to the Byculla women’s jail.

On the 7th of October, the court refused the NCB’s request for additional custody of Aryan and seven others, instead of placing them in judicial custody for 14 days.

An NCB team stormed the Goa-bound Cordelia ship on the 2nd of October in the evening, claiming to have discovered drugs after receiving information that a party was to be held on deck.

The case has resulted in the arrest of 18 people. On the 8th of October, the court detained Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe, the most recent arrestee, in the custody of the NCB until the 11th of October.

Aryan Khan has already been charged with possession, usage, and buying of drugs offenses under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the NDPS Act.

