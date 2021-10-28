Dune 2 is Confirmed! Here’s How The Story Will Continue!

Dune is a 2021 American epic film directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is the first of two films based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The movie first premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021. Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically broadcasted it in 2D, 3D, and IMAX internationally on September 15, 2021.

Dune was accordingly released theatrically and streaming on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. The movie, Dune, was commonly well-received by analysts for its visuals, volume, and intention and has grossed $223.2 million worldwide against a production budget of $165 million.

The main plot of Dune.

Paul Atreides, who the most handsome Timothee Chalamet plays, a brilliant young man born into a great fate beyond his awareness, must travel to the riskiest planet in the universe to ensure the destiny of his family and his people.

As malicious forces crash into conflict over the planet’s limited supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The best-received feature of the movie, other than its impeccable visuals and storyline, is its multi-talented cast.

Some of the known names in this movie except Timothee are Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The book was loved by many, and when the movie came out, the response went craIn The Guardian, the review was as follows, “Dune is a dense, moody and quite often sublime movie– the missing link bridging the multiplex and the arthouse.” The edition also added that the film “tells us that big-budget spectaculars don’t have to be stupid or hyperactive, that it’s possible to allow the odd quiet passage amid the explosions.”

Whereas The Variety said, “a majestically somber and grand-scale sci-tranced-output,” enlarging that it “is out to wow us, and sometimes achieves, but it also wants to get under your skin like a hypnotically toxic mosquito. It does…until it doesn’t.”

Dune 2 is confirmed.

However, it is surprising that a week after its release, Dune: Part Two was confirmed with a theatrical release scheduled for October 2023. It seems like the producers knew exactly how to keep the audience intact and still on their tiptoes for the movie even after watching it. Since the beginning, the producers had it in their minds to film Dune 2, but the studio didn’t greenlight it yet. Some actors have confirmed that they will return, but some haven’t yet. Neither no less to say everyone is waiting.