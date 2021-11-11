Dune 2 Release Date, Development, Cast, & What to Expect?

Dune 2 is officially taking place and also got a release date for 2023. Dune: Part One already left fans keeps wondering about the sequel with their cliffhanging ending for everyone. Now, let’s read in details everything about Dune 2 release date, productions, cast, and what to expect.

Release Date

Dune 2 will get released on October 20, 2023. It is the official date set for the release of Dune: Part 2 by the creators. The official adaption of the Dune for another part took place a few days after the release of part one. Furthermore, the same got made official via Twitter on October 26, 2021. The tweet stated how the film is only beginning. Moreover, the creators expressed their gratitude for experiencing the film so far with their excitement for the upcoming journey too.

Productions

Dune 2 is not yet in productions or development. However, Villeneuve said that they will be ready for filming in 2022. They need to make costumes and sets for quickly going into a movie of such size. Thus, they need time or months for the preparations. The shooting also depends on the enthusiasm, and if they are ready to go for shooting, they will do so as soon as possible. Moreover, Villeneuve also expressed his intentions for bringing the movie on screen as soon as he can. The writing for the same started in August 2021.

Cast

Dune 2 has not yet revealed its official cast. However, Timothee Chalamet will be back in the movie as Paul Atreides. Zendaya’s Chani will also co-lead along with Timothee. Furthermore, Villeneuve mentioned Zendaya having a larger role in the upcoming sequel. Dune’s final already showed Paul meeting Chani at the end. Thus, it would be coincident if they started having their relationship in Part 2. Other expected casts are Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgard. They will feature Lady Jessica, Glossu Rabban, Stilgar, and villainous Baron Harkonnen, respectively.

What to Expect?

Dune 2 has not revealed its official storyline yet. Furthermore, the filming for the movie is yet to start. Nevertheless, one can know the story of the sequel from Herbert’s book. Furthermore, the first part of the movie covered only half of the original book. Hence, the rest of the story is yet to be featured. Thus, we can assume that part 2 will be picked up from there if the creators decide to follow the book. Villeneuve also stated how the first part is like a starter while the second one will be the main course.