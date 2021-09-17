Dustin Tavella Wins America’s Got Talent Season 16

After a long season filled with hundreds of hopefuls, uncountable jaw-dropping performances, and shocking eliminations, finally the winner of America’s Got Talent, season 16 is here. Dustin Tavella, a magician who utilized magic to instill happiness in the crowd, is crowned as the winner of season 16 of AGT. Not only he won $1 million as the prize, but he received a new car along with a headlining show in Las Vegas.

Dustin Tavella is a magician from Virginia Beach. He made his debut in AGT with his audition, where he performed a magic routine and was unanimously selected for the next round. Dustin immediately became a fan favorite after moving on to the following round, despite competing against many other amazing artists.

Dustin proved he was ready for the challenge, even as the show became more intense in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Fans at home began celebrating as soon as Dustin was proclaimed the winner of the hit competition show.

After Mat Franco in Season 9 and Shin Lim in Season 13, Dustin is the third magician to win America’s Got Talent. He stunned the judges and the audience throughout Season 16 of the NBC show by integrating his touching family stories, like adopting his kids, into his outstanding magic skills.

The judges for the finale were Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum. As the finale performance, Dustin delivered a magic act with Rico Rodriguez and Mat Franco and gained enough votes to jump into the top 5. The other finalists were Josh Blue, Brooke Simpson, Léa Kyle, Aidan Bryant, among which Tavella was chosen as the winner.

In the 2 hours long event, there were several cameo performances by well-known personalities such as Pentatonix, Rico Rodriguez, Idina Menzel, MyKayla Skinner, George Lopez, Bishop Briggs, and Mat Franco (Season 9 winner).

After the results were out, Dustin simply covered his face with his hands, which clearly showed his astonishment. He exclaimed, “Thank you so much guys” and hugged the second place holder, Aidan Bryant. In views of Klum, Tavella and his family’s future will be “wonderful” when they relocate from Virginia Beach now that their lease ends. And overall, it is fantastic for his family of two kids and a wife.

Even though plenty no. of people are celebrating this win, some are disappointed. Many people who were watching from home were rooting for comedian Josh Blue and hoping he would win instead. And as soon as the results were out, they quickly expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. On Twitter, there were many tweets in favor of Josh Blue. Some stated that he is the one who should’ve won, while others expressed how heartbroken they are.