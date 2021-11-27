Dwayne Johnson: His Bestfriend Is Married To His Ex-Wife!

Dwayne, “The Rock” Johnson, has changed a lot over the years. After all, he’s been an actor for over 20 years. Meanwhile, his name is known all over the world and rightly so! From comedies to exciting action films, Dwayne convinces in his roles. And the 49-year-old was also very lucky in his private life.

Ex-Wife Married Best Friend

Dwayne Johnson found his first great love in Dany Garcia. The two have a grown daughter and were married from 1997 to 2008. When the marriage of the Hollywood stars fell apart, there was no war of the roses or a mud fight between them. But why did the breakup go so well?

“Some people go through a breakup and don’t really talk to each other. It’s a dark time for both of them, so it’s important to talk about how you’re feeling. We have always been there for each other and have never given up our friendship,” said the Jumanji actor.

Dywane Johnson is now remarried. In 2019 he gave Lauren Hashian the yes word, and his ex-wife Dany Garcia is happily forgiven again. She remarried too, but not to anyone but Dwayne’s best friend.

Dwayne Couldn’t Be Happier!

Dany Garcia married personal trainer Dave Rienzi back in 2014. Dwayne and Dave know each other from the days when Dwayne was still active as a wrestler. Dave has worked as a personal trainer for many years. Back then, they were already friends and lost sight of each other. The contact between the two men only came back when Dany started dating Dave.

Also, Dany Garcia has a passion for bodybuilding found. That’s why all three get along so well. Dave has been Dwayne’s trainer for several years and always makes him fit for his film projects. And it goes even further: in the meantime, they are also business partners. The three of them launched an energy drink called “ZOA.” What a remarkable story. After all, not every ex-couple gets along so well.