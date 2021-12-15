Dynasty Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About The Revival

“Dynasty”, is one of the popular series of the same name from the 1980s, is a great success on Netflix. The series was extended by a fifth season last year. Especially after the dramatic end of season 4, fans of the series are wondering how things will continue in the coming season. We’ll tell you what is known about the start, plot, and cast of season 5 so far.

“Dynasty”: Season 5 Release Date

As the US magazine Deadline announced, the 5th season of “Dynasty” will be released on December 20, 2021, on US broadcaster The CW.

“Dynasty”: Season 5 Trailer

A trailer for the 5th season has not yet been released. However, there is already a first teaser. You can find it below.

“Dynasty”: Season 5 Plot

In the season four finale of “Dynasty”, the Carrington Clan is ravaged by a great drama. Fallon is shot at the gala during an argument with Eva, her assistant. Fans wonder if she’s dead or not as the series fades to black. Additionally, Alexis was arrested for murder and unwittingly took the blame on Adam.

But that’s not all: In season 4, a third person brings a gun to the gala: Cristal’s brother Roberto, who wants to take revenge on her for taking the family business away from him. But Roberto fails to unload his gun after Fallon fires. Season 5 has some open questions that need to be clarified.

“Dynasty”: Season 5 Cast

It seems like “Dynasty” broke their Cristal curse. After four seasons with three different actresses playing Blake Carrington’s young wife and Alexis Carrington’s rival, the series seems to have finally found the right line-up. Daniella Alonso, who settled into the role in seasons 3 and 4, will apparently be back in season 5.

Elizabeth Gillies, Sam Underwood, Rafael de la Fuente, and Geovanni Gopradi will also be there again. They are joined by Eliza Bennett, who becomes a fixture in season 5 after starring as Amanda Carrington in a few episodes of season 4.