Dynasty Season 5: Official December Release Date

While Netflix released Season 4 of Dynasty just a few weeks ago, fans are already wondering about the sequel. Some are already anxious to know when the brand new season will be released.

Season 5 Arrives This December

Dynasty season 4 has been ranked in Netflix’s Top 10 for several weeks now. And the least we can say is that we will not have to wait too long to discover the rest of the series.

Initially, CW will broadcast in preview the first episodes of season 5 of Dynasty (Netflix). It will therefore be necessary to wait until Monday, December 20, to find out the rest.

If CW broadcasts two episodes on Monday, December 20, it will still be necessary to wait until March 11, 2022, to discover the sequel. For its part, the platform will wait several months before broadcasting the rest of the series.

Netflix Life explained, “We weren’t expecting Season 5 until 2022, but its premiere at the end of 2021 is a pleasant surprise. This allows the season to air on Netflix sooner than expected, no earlier than summer 2022.”

It will therefore be necessary to wait several months before knowing more about the series. One thing is for sure; fans are wondering if Fallon survived Season 4. As a reminder, her character was shot at the end.

Despite everything, she should make a comeback in the sequel, just like Blake, Liam, Adam, Sam, Jeff, and Dominique, who should also be present. Another actress should also take over the role of Crysta.

Dynasty Season 5: Who Will Be In The Cast?

The show has been one of the most popular productions at The CW for over four years now, and with each passing season, the storyline still feels like the first episode premiered yesterday. Apart from the storyline, another thing that has been stable around these years is the show’s cast. In Season 5, the main cast will be marking the departure of Alan Dale while Eliza Bennet will reprise her role. Moreover, Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show will be returning in their roles.