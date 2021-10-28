Elite Season 6 Officially Renewed At Netflix! Here’s What You Must Know

The fans can’t get enough of “Elite.” Netflix has renewed the Spanish series for a 6th season. There will also be three vacation packages. Viewers can’t get enough of “Elite.” Netflix today announced the production of a 6th season of the Spanish series even though the 5th season hasn’t even been released yet. A release date for season 5 is also not yet known.

The two actors Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia, will join the upcoming season. Look Forward To Three Christmas Specials There is also another extra for fans of the coming-of-age series. Netflix announced the production of three special episodes.

“Elite: Short Stories” follows leading actors in three episodes each on the holidays. “Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe,” “Samuel & Omar”, and “Patrick”.

“Elite” plays in an upper-class high school and follows the relationships between three scholarship holders from the working class and their wealthy classmates. Season 4 has premiered on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

Elite Season 5: When Will It Release?

Elite is one of the most addictive Netflix teen dramas of the past few years. The show’s fourth season was released back in summer 2021 and did enough to get fans excited about its fifth season.

The show’s fifth season was already confirmed before the fourth season premiered, but we certainly don’t expect Elite to premiere two seasons in a single year.

Unfortunately, we know that the show won’t be returning to Netflix in November 2021. If we have to guess, a mid-2021 release date can be taken into notice for the same.

Elite Season 5: Who’s In The Cast?

Although Netflix has not announced the official release date for the fifth season, we know that three short stories will be coming soon.

Back in February, it was revealed that newcomers Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia would be joining the show as Sofia and Gonzalo. Talking about the cast members who will return for the fifth season, we have: