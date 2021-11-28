Elite Short Stories 2: Trailer & Release Date Updates On Netflix

The Elite franchise is constantly expanding, now that Short Stories are coming to Netflix with their season 2. These mini-episodes focus on several characters from the series and are set between seasons 4 and 5. The streaming platform will welcome new Historias Breves, which are added to those released on the occasion of the fourth season.

These are three groups of episodes lasting about 10 minutes per episode, which enrich the story of Elite. The new Short Stories of Elite tell new characters and adventures.

‘Elite: Short Stories 2’ When Will It Premiere On Netflix?

On December 15, episodes dedicated to Cayetana and Phillipe will arrive on Netflix, adding Felipe’s new entry. Who will this mysterious character be, and what relationship will he have with Caye and Phillipe? We will find out only soon. From December 20 instead, it will be Samuel and Omar’s turn, while from 23, there will be episodes dedicated to Patrick.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Elite Short Stories 2, available below. Wishes come true. Elite’s new short stories arrive between December 15 and December 23.

Elite Season 5: Is There A Release Date?

The final episode of Season 4 had a pretty conclusive ending. Therefore as of now, nothing much has been known about the plot of the upcoming season of Elite. All we can tell you as of now is that the main characters are not dead. But, to excite you, we have a new killer among them who seems to have gotten away with the potential murder.

Now, contrasting over the release date of the upcoming season. At this particular moment, it is too early and hard to state a release date for Elite Season 5. Netflix officially announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth season, but the streaming giant has not dropped a release date for the same.

The filming for the fifth season ended in summer, and as reported, we can witness the new set of episodes in early 2022. As soon as there is an official release date, we will be the first to inform you. Until then, you can watch Elite Short Stories on Netflix, which will be released on 15th, 20th, and 23rd December 2021.