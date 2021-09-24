Emily in Paris Season 2: Release Date, Cast, First Look is Here

This year, Emily in Paris returns for a second season. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the new season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and others. There will, of course, be even more fun, fashion, and images of Emily in front of a romantically lit Eiffel Tower.

Darren Star, the creator of sex and the city, created the Netflix original comedy-drama series. Darren Star is one of many executive producers on the show, with his own production firm handling the original.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Release date

The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2021. During Tudum, Netflix aims to reveal the official premiere date: On September 25, Netflix will host a global fan event.

However, the first season of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ premiered on October 2, 2020. There are ten episodes in the first season, each running between 24 and 34 minutes.

Cast List

Emily in Paris has been renewed for a second season, featuring a number of familiar faces among the cast.

This means that, in addition to Lily Collins reprising her role as Emily Cooper, Ashley Park will reprise her role as Mindy, Lucas Bravo will reprise his role as hunky chef Gabriel, Camille Razat will reprise her role as chic Camille, and Emily’s magazine co-workers Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and Bruno Gouery (Luc) will all reprise their roles.

Antoine (William Abadie) will return as a series regular following his character’s investment in Gabriel’s restaurant at the end of season one.

According to the Netflix character profile, Lucien Laviscount has been cast in a recurring role as Alfie, a sarcastic and charming cynic’ who refuses to speak French, or immerse himself in French culture,’ and ‘enjoys mocking Emily.’

Other newcomers include playwright Jeremy O’Harris, who will play fashion designer Gregory Elliot Dupree, and Arnaud Binard, who will play Laurent G. of the Saint Tropez nightclub.

Emily in Paris Season 2 First look

Is The Trailer out?

There hasn’t been a trailer released yet, and no official season 2 release date has been set, but since filming has officially completed, we’re hoping Emily In Paris will be back on our screens soon.

After season 1, fans are waiting for season 2 of Emily in Paris.