Emmy Awards 2021: Entire List of Winners is Here

List of winners for the Emmy Awards in 2021: Take a look at who took home awards this year, from Ted Lasso, Kate Winslet to The Crown.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles, California. Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones made the announcements during a virtual event on July 13 this year. Cedric the Entertainer will serve as the ceremony’s host.

For the first time, the ceremony will honor two categories that are presented yearly at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The entire list of Emmy Award winners for 2021 is shown below.

Emmy Awards 2021 Winners

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor –Halston

Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Actress – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director – Comedy: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Outstanding Director – Drama: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Outstanding Writing – Drama: Peter Morgan – The Crown

Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel –I May Destroy You

Following last year’s online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmys 2021 highlighted the finest of the television business in person. The list of winners drew everyone’s attention, not just the celebrities strolling along the red carpet.

