Eternals Could Continue As A Disney+ Series

The Eternals screenwriters want to continue working with Marvel and are flirting with an Eternals prequel series. Will she come to Disney+? The superhero film Eternals is currently showing in cinemas. And if the two screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo, have their way, their involvement in the Marvel universe should go on for a long time. So they’d be open to writing a Disney + series. You even already have an idea.

The Idea Is Already On The Cards

The two cousins envision a prequel story for Eternals going back and filming a Kingo episode in 1890s Mumbai, how he coped with his life as a film star and dealt with Gandhi’s peaceful dissolution of the British occupation in India.

“There is an episode with Thena, where she is in Greece. I would love to do this series,” reveals Kaz Firpo in an interview with US magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

“If the audiences allow us, there’s going to be a story to tell with Dane Whitman. There’s going to be a story to tell in the Cosmos with the Eternals confronting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these incredible metaphors for creation. I think there’s a lot of stories in the Eternals universe,” added the screenwriters.

This is initially just an idea to smile about, they admit. But they would like to turn this idea into an actual series.

Winning Angelina Jolie back as Thena for an episode of a Disney+ series is not necessarily a given. But at least Kumail Nanjiani, who made his Disney+ debut in the Star Wars universe in May 2022 with Obi-Wan Kenobi, should be able to convince as Kingo. It remains to be seen whether such a series will appear in the Disney + novelty program at some point. In an animation form like What If, A series of such an epic caliber as “Eternals” would certainly be possible. The next Marvel novelty at Disney+ is Hawkeye.