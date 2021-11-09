Eternals: Should You Wait For The Post-Credit Scenes! Ending Explained!

When you go to the cinema to see an MCU film, you can enjoy the film with joy, but above all, you look forward to the scenes after the credits. Speaking of Eternals, as there are the post-credits scenes? Here is the explanation of the film’s ending and additional images that open up to the cinematic universe’s future.

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Do Eternals Have?

Let’s start with the classic question: how many post-credit scenes are there in Eternals? Do I have to stay until the credits end, or do I wait for the first ones to finish immediately after the film? The answer is that there are two post-credit scenes in Eternals, one in the middle of the credits and one at the end. For this, you will have to wait in the room for their entire duration.

Eternals: Ending Explained

From now on, we recommend reading only if you want to explain the Eternals ending and the post-credit scenes. Several spoilers about the film and how it ends will be included here, including the content of the long-awaited extra scenes.

The Eternals story ends with the Eternals discovering that Ikaris ( Richard Madden ) knew the group’s true goal was to help Tiamut be born by harnessing Earth’s human resources. Richard Madden’s character knew that the emergence of the Celestials had already occurred on other planets, although this resulted in the sacrifice of the entire living population. Ikaris kills Ajak (Salma Hayek), who, after millions of years, has chosen to rebel against the imposition of Arishem.

So the Eternals, led first by Druig ( Barry Keoghan ), then by Sersi ( Gemma Chan ), try to stop the emergence, succeeding in their intent. However, Arishem decides to take it out on Sersi, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), the only ones left on Earth and kidnap them. The Celestial wants to examine their memories, understand the reason behind their choice, and put humanity before a final test.

Harry Styles Arrives In MCU In First Post-Credit Scene

In Eternals’ first post-credit scene, we arrive aboard the spaceship Domo on which Thena ( Angelina Jolie ), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig set off at the end of the film. The trio learns that Arishem has kidnapped their friends, so they decide to return to Earth.

At this moment, a strange force pervades the ship, and Thena and Makkari notice it before a strange coloured portal appears in the corridor. From this, the troll Pip appears, holding a chalice, announcing the entry on the scene of Eros, the brother of Thanos. This moment marks the entrance of Harry Styles into the MCU as an Eternal, already known to comic readers.

Starfox, an alias of the character, offers Makkari, Druig, and Thena his help in finding their friends. The boy carries with him one of the spheres that Ajak and Sersi used to communicate with Arishem. This storyline could continue into Eternals 2 if the film is made.