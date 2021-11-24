Euphoria Season 2: HBO Reveals Release Date & Trailer

HBO has released a first teaser trailer for Euphoria Season 2, also announcing the release date. The first season of the HBO drama was released on June 16, 2019. The show brings the problems a teen faces in adolescence with consequences that arise.

The teen drama that gained immense popularity due to its reality depicting storyline was renewed for a second season even before the first season premiered all its episodes. Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria Season 2.

Euphoria Season 2: Teaser And Video

After months of radio silence, finally, at the end of November, HBO released some important updates on the new chapter of the TV series with Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, which fans have been waiting for a long time now.

The network has released the first teaser trailer of Euphoria 2 through its social media handles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPz_XktsEFE

The video focuses mainly on Rue, although we do manage to give some quick glances to the other protagonists of the story as well, such as Nate and Jules. Despite this, we are unable to obtain particular advances. The extended trailer should help us more in this regard.

Euphoria Season 2: What Is The Release Date?

But now, when does the second season of the TV show starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in lead roles will release? HBO has announced the release date of Euphoria’s second season with the release of the first teaser trailer. The debut is set for January 9, 2022.

Euphoria Season 2: Who’s In The Cast?

As for the cast of Euphoria, we shouldn’t go too far in saying that all the main actors will be returning, bringing back their characters in season 2 and not having absolute certainty, except for Zendaya. As soon as the news should arrive, we will update you immediately.

Season 2 of Euphoria will also welcome new actors and characters. We are talking about Minka Kelly ( Friday Night Lights ), Dominic Fike, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. We don’t know, however, who they will play.