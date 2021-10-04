Everything About Dubai Expo 2020 and Why its so Exciting?

Are you ready to enjoy the best time of your life at the world’s biggest sustainable cultural gathering with 190 countries coming together with their culture and history? “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” themed expo will focusing on critical challenges and opportunities. The six-month-long event will have everything you ever imagined all in one city.

The grand Dubai Expo 2020 will start on 1 October 2021 and end on 31st March 2022. The six-month-long expo divided into ten theme-based weeks targeting global challenges will host a plethora of events ranging from music concerts, food festivals to cultural fests.

Things To Explore in Dubai Expo 2020

From Beethoven-inspired Robo band to walk under an Amazonian waterfall, Dubai Expo 2020 stages marvels beyond your expectations. Participation country pavilions exhibit true innovation blended with creativity and sustainability to give an experience of a lifetime.

Dubai Expo 2020 offers street food to gourmet delights, explores sensational culinary masterpieces from world-renowned chefs at 200+ internally acclaimed restaurants. A truly futuristic and sustainable global gathering meticulously planned to align with the global Sustainable Development Goals.

Dubai Expo 2020: Week-Wise Calender

WEEK 1: 3-9 Oct

Climate & Biodiversity: Explore the dimensions of a sustainable future

Tolerance & Inclusivity

Urban & Rural Development

Tolerance & Inclusivity

Knowledge & Learning

Travel & Connectivity

Global Goals

Health & Wellness

Food, Agriculture & Livelihoods

Water

How to Plan Your Trip to Dubai Expo 2020?

A 20-min drive from Dubai Marina is the spectacular venue of Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Exhibition Centre. Made with easy access to the public, the venue can be easily reached by car, taxi, or by Dubai Metro Red Line.

Looking forward to having a great experience after a long lockdown? Get your ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the heart of Dubai. Visit the official website page that has enlisted authorized partners to ease your ticket booking experience.

Dubai Expo 2020- COVID-19 Safety Protocols

The Expo authorities have listed safety protocols for COVID-19 to be followed by the visitors.

Only the visitor who are 18 and above and are vaccinated or tested negative in the PCR test in the last 72 hours

Valid ticket holders who are not vaccinated and are not tested can get their free test done on the expo site.

Visitors will be required to cover their face with a mask at all time

At least two meters of social distancing to be made between people

Apart from the visitor safety protocols, the expo authorities have set up sanitation stations and medical facilities at regular distances.

