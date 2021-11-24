Everything Know about Call the Midwife Season 11 Release Date Cast and Plot

Hailed as one of the most iconic shows on television ever, Call the Midwife is a British drama series heartwarming and addictive shows created by Heidi Thomas.

What is the story of Call The Midwife?

It follows the lives of a group of nurses, they are midwives, who work in the postwar era of 1950s and 1960s in London, England. It depicts the hurdles they come across in their day to day life and how they overcome them in a very heartwarming and entertaining way.

It is one of the highest rated shows on British television.

What are the updates regarding the new seasons of Call the Midwife?

The fans of the show are in for a present surprise, as the makers have not only announced a soon upcoming season 11, but also revealed that the season 12 and season 13 are under production, soon after the release of the much awaited season 10 of the popular sitcom.

So we are likely to enjoy binge watch the show well around the year 2024.

The team of the show has announced on the official Twitter account of the show, that the show is up for a festive release.

Even the cast of the show post constant updates of the show on their social media and keep us well informed.

The makers have revealed that the fans of the show are in for a lot of exciting new content – with old characters as well as new characters, new ideas and stories, higher hemlines and each one will be better than the previous.

It is set for a January release in the UK and in mid March in the US.

Who is in the cast of the show?

Most of the original cast including are expected to return, as seen on social media updates. The ladies of Nottan, Helen George, Jenny Agutter, Lieone Elliot, Judy Parfitt and Linda Bassett will be seen on the show, much to the delight of the fans.

What is expected in the new season of the show?

The show usually takes on controversial and less discussed social issues in the society, and likewise, it can take up a subject in the upcoming season as well. Maybe it could explore with laws concerned with decriminalisation of homosexual acts, or maybe it can discuss legalaisation of aboetion, as the theme is set in the year 1967 in the United Kingdom.