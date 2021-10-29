Everything Should Be You Need To Know About Sex Education Season 4 | Release date | Cast And Plot

Season 3 has created a great impact among his fans and now finally they are excited for its next season i.e Season 4. Sex Education is British comedy- drama series created by Laurie Nunn premiered on January 11, 2019 on Netflix Fans are out of their curiosity and finally the Season 4 of Sex Education is going to be released soon…

What could be the Release date?

Though the Season 3 of Sex Education delayed by a several month and Season 2 dropped exactly the year after it’s premier. Therefore Netflix revealed the release of it’s next season through “Moordale News” post on Saturday. The post include the clip of School and written with bold letters that “SEX EDUCATION IS BACK WITH SEASON 4”.

Till now it’s not final yet what would be the release date but it is believed to be released in September 2022. Netflix confirms that Season 4 is happening but release date is yet to be finalized

What about the cast in Season 4?

It’s confirmed that we will be seeing our leading cast in upcoming season including :

Asa Butterfield as Otis

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee

Connor Swindells as Adam

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Patricia Allison as Ola

Tanya Reynolds as Lily

Mimi Keene as Ruby

And many more supporting characters.

About the plot of Season 4 :

Ending of Season 3 left all the characters fate in confusion. The story is going to move further as Maeve and Otis confessed their feelings for for each other but soon after when Maeve left to study abroad opportunity in America.

Eric decides to broken with Adam realizing that he want to explore his lost self identity alone without any barrier. Later on Jean discovered that he is not father of his baby which left him completely shocked.

Season 4 is going to create suspense inside the mind of audience and will be bringing many twist and turns in the life of main lead characters. Upcoming season is going to be full of ups and downs.