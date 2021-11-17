Everything you need to know about John Wick 4 Premiere Date, Cast & Plot

Only a few days after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate revealed that a 4th film was already in the works. He also announced that Reeves would reprise his title role, Chad Stahelski, and Mike Finch will be taking up writer duties. Even though the COVID-19 epidemic put the release date back a year, John Wick: Chapter 4 is rapidly approaching its release date, and the buzz is high.

When Will John Wick 4 Release?

No one was able to forecast when Keanu Reeves returned to the action genre with John Wick back in 2014 that it would become a series, but the loyal fans knew that they wanted more right away. Now at least seven years later, Reeves’ ultra-assassin is at the stage of a three-film franchise that has ascertained folklore around an undercover association of killers who have their own set of rules and regulations. The release date of the 4th season of John Wick was initially slated for 21st May 2021. Yet, due to the global pandemic and Reeves’ schedule complications, the release date was pushed back a year to 27th May 2022.

Who’s Been Cast in John Wick 4?

Keanu Reeves will be playing the title role of John Wick, an assassin who wears a suit to death and knows about 10,000 methods to kill people. Aside from Reeves’ comeback as the titular hitman, Stahalesky just announced Ian McShane’s participation in the 4th part of John Wick’s film. In a statement at the time, the director commented that he couldn’t be happier to welcome Ian McShane. He added that not only is he an outstanding performer, but he is also a vital collaborator who has helped shape the universe of John Wick. Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne have also been confirmed for the 4th installment. The other cast members include Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Mark Zaror, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Clancy Brown.

Expected Plotline of John Wick 4?

While there isn’t an official storyline description for John Wick: Chapter 4 just yet, there is plenty of information about what to expect. The film will pick up after John Wick 3’s spectacular conclusion, in which he was entirely removed from the assassin group known as The High Table. The consortium’s leadership assumes John is dead after Winston shoots him from a building’s roof, but he’s been hurt and cared for by The Bowery King. Fishburne explained to Collider that the new film, like the previous installments, will attempt to delve even deeper into the mythology and legend of this universe.