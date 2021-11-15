Everything You need to Know about Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot

American Science fiction created by Chris Sheridan titled Resident Alien is based on the comic book named Resident Alien. The series premiered on January 27, 2021, and contains a total of 10 episodes. It was aired on the SYFY network. The second season of the resident Alien series was announced in March 2021.

The mysterious series is revolving around an alien who landed on earth after a crash. The alien was sent on the earth to wipe out the humanity killers. He was asked to do an examination on the town’s doctor who died without any reason. He was battling with the dilemma about his secret mission and the 9-year-old kid who was able to see his true appearance.



The Syfy original series was loved by the people and now you all must be waiting for the sophomore season. We understand your eagerness so keep on scrolling and you will get all the details regarding Resident Alien Season 2.

Airing dates of Resident Alien Season 2

Before the finale episode of Resident Alien Season 1 makers made the announcement for the second season on March 31, 2021. The first season came with ten episodes and they all run for approximately 45 minutes. The production for the second season begins in British Columbia on August 3, 2021. The filming will come to end on March 25, 2022. But the team kept on updating the profile with the upcoming season’s pictures. After the completion of production few more months will be taken up by post-production formalities. Keeping all this in mind we can expect Resident Alien Season 2 in late 2022.

Who will be seen in Resident Alien Season 2?

The main characters who will surely come back are:

Alan Tudyk played the main character of an alien.

Sara Tomko will be seen as Asta Twelvetrees who was the assistance of the town doctor.

The role of Mike Thompson will be played by Corey Reynolds.

Alice Wetterlund will play as D’Arcy Bloom the town’s bar owner.

Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne played as young mayor.

Max Hawthorne as Judah Prehn.



New-season will come with new faces. The official list of new characters is still not out. The trailer of Resident Alien Season 2 will be out near the release date. Various official information is not out we will gather them for you and will update it on our site.



