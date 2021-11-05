Fans are eagerly looking forward to You season 4 after binge-watching season 3 on Netflix in October 2021. In the case of a program like You, these things take time to happen.

Season 4 of You is about to begin. A little amount of suspense was taken away from You season 3 when Netflix decided to renew the show for season 4 before we would ever seen it. We all knew it could not continue in the same way, could not it?

But that is all OK. It does not appear that supporters are really invested in the outcome. After the season 3 release date, You was Netflix’s most-watched show for around three weeks and counting.

Is there going to be You season 4 on Netflix in 2022?

Is there a chance we may have to wait much longer? The pandemic was primarily responsible for the nearly two-year delay between You season 2 and season 3. You season 3 would have premiered much earlier if those delays had not occurred.

Unfortunately, You fans will have to wait a long time for the next season. Seasons of You are unique among television series in that the cast and locale are always shifting. Considering all the casting selections and how rapidly a new season must be put together in a year, that is a major deal.

It is expected to premiere in 2022, according to the current timeline, but I believe it will be a lot closer than that.

For a summer/fall release date, production on season 4 will not begin this year, which implies that everything will need to begin in early 2022. It is possible that Netflix may broadcast season 4 in the autumn or winter if filming begins in the spring.

Accordingly, we should expect season 4 of You anytime between October and December in 2022. A November or December publication date is what we are currently looking at. In the end, it will be a tense situation.

Netflix’s You season 4 is one of the most anticipated series of the year if it does come to pass. There is a possibility that season 4 might debut on Netflix in early to spring 2023 if there are any delays in development. The possibility exists, but we pray it does not. Please stay tuned for additional information regarding it.