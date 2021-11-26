Fantastic Beasts & The Secrets Of Dumbledore: Do We Have A Release Date?

Fantastic Beasts & The Secrets Of Dumbledore: The release date for the third Fantastic Beasts film has been set for April 8, 2022. Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp due to the latter’s ongoing issues, will feature in the film. “Professor knows the formidable Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is trying to gain control of the wizarding world,” states a summary of the film.

A team of wizards and witches and one heroic Muggle baker are entrusted to Newt Scamander, a Magizoologist. To take on Grindelwald’s expanding legion of supporters in a dangerous expedition.” What is Dumbledore’s capacity?

Fantastic Beasts & The Secrets Of Dumbledore Release date discussion

Harry Potter spin-off stars Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston. And Dan Fogler will all reprise their roles in the upcoming film, along with director David Yates. “I would have wanted to have talked to Johnny Depp in the picture,” Mikkelsen remarked earlier this year.

“I mean they were going to shoot the picture, engaged any longer,” the actor stated in an interview with The Times. “However, I was not a party to that conflict. He was fired, and I do not know if that was fair. He wanted to have talked to him about it if I had the opportunity, but I do not know him in that way. Newt Scamander, a Magizoologist, is tasked against Grindelwald’s growing legion of allies. ” What is the extent of Dumbledore’s abilities?

In addition to director David Yates, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston. And Dan Fogler will also reprise their roles in the next film based on the Harry Potter series. According to Mikkelsen, who made the statement earlier this year, “I would have liked to have talked to Johnny Depp in the movie.”

They phoned me but were clearly in a rush because of the screenplay, so I agreed to work with them. Although many individuals were offended by it, “that is just how things work out sometimes.”