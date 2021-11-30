Fantasy Island Season 2: When & What To Expect From The Fox Show?

Fox’s one of the most viewed tv shows, Fantasy Island, was previously renewed for a second season. Fans around the globe are waiting for the release of its second season. Here’s everything a fan must know about the show.

Fantasy Island 2: Release Date?

The TV series reboot of the famous 70s show will also return with an upcoming chapter. This is the news reported by the TVLine, which also announced the arrival of a special Christmas episode scheduled for December. The episode will air on December 21 and will be titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe.”

If you are wondering when Fantasy Island 2 season comes out, know that although there is no release date yet precise for the next chapter of the TV series with the former actress of Devious Maids, Roselyn Sanchez, we still know that it will certainly debut in 2022.

Fantasy Island Season 2: What Is The Plot?

The TV series is a reboot of the Gene Levitt project and was developed by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. Frances Lausell produced the show. In comparison, executive producers include Adam Kane, Anne Clements, and the two developers of the project, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. The companies of Happier in Hollywood, Foz Entertainment, and Gemstone Studios were responsible for producing the TV series.

The original show ran from 1978 to 1984, consistently achieving great success with audiences. The TV series told the story of an extraordinary holiday island where guests had the opportunity to make their dreams come true thanks to situations created with actors.

What is Fantasy Island 2 season about? There are still no previews on the plot of the next chapter of the TV series with Roselyn Sanchez. Still, one of the producers of Gemstone Studios, Marie Jacobson, has nevertheless released some statements about it, also reported by the TVLine site.

“We are excited to be back with a second season! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn. The whole Fantasy Island family have recreated these stories and given that feminine and modern touch that has impressed audiences worldwide. We are grateful for the show and also for our great partners at Fox.”

Fantasy Island Season 2: Who’s In The Cast?

The protagonists of Fantasy Island who will certainly also return in the cast of season 2 are Roselyn Sanchez in Elena Roarke and Kiara Barnes, who instead plays the role of Ruby Okuda. Also present in a recurring role is actor John Gabriel Rodriquez, who played the part of Javier.

Within the TV series, there are usually also several guest star actors who play very particular characters. Bellamy Young, Odette Annable, Dave Annable, Daphne Zuniga, Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, and Leslie Jordan also appeared in the first chapter.