FIFA 22 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Put on your boots and prepare to kick some balls; FIFA 22 is the next blockbuster product in development at Electronic Arts and EA Sports, and it will be released later this year on all current platforms. FIFA 22 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on October 1, 2021, which is not too far quite frankly.

The game will be available in a number of editions: the Standard Edition will cost $59.99, and pre-ordering the game ahead of time will save you 10%. If you pre-order before August 11, the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will cost $89.99 and will include a number of bonuses, including four days of early access, a Ones to Watch Player, 4600 FIFA Points, and a FUT Heroes Player. The game is also available for $39,99 on the Nintendo Switch.

Only the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 will include Dual Entitlement (as per an EA FAQ). “Dual Entitlement is only accessible when the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is purchased. Dual Entitlement is not included in FIFA 22’s Standard Edition. That implies that if you buy FIFA 22 Standard Edition on PS4 and then upgrade to PS5, you’ll have to buy the PS5 edition of the game to play it,” the developer explains.

FIFA 22 Teaser

The Official Reveal Trailer revealed the first insights on the game’s “unprecedented number of high-quality real-human movement data,” as well as the new Hypermotion animation technology, which includes over 4,000 new animations based on data collected from 22 football players.

What’s new in the upcoming FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 is the first edition of the game to be published properly on next-gen consoles, which means EA was allowed to implement significant gameplay system changes. The mechanics of the ball have also been studied.

“Speed, swerve, air drag, air resistance, ground friction, and rolling friction have all been fine-tuned to ensure that every touch, trap, shot, volley, pass, and dribble looks, moves, and flies like the real thing,” EA says. But we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out in the end. Also, explosive Sprint also gives you more control over your characters’ rapid spurts of energy.

FIFA 22 Celebrations

For the first time in the series, FIFA 22 will let you to turn off opponent celebrations. This isn’t entirely unexpected, given that EA removed the ‘Shush’ and ‘A-OK’ celebrations from FIFA 21 after they were widely used as unsportsmanlike tactics to kill time or ridicule opponents.

When conceding a goal, you may swap seeing your opponent’s celebration to focus on your own team’s reaction via a new Celebration Camera Focus setting – you must move it away from Opponent Celebrations. “It’s always devastating to concede a goal, especially in a close game,” FUT lead producer Mike Barnucz said (via Eurogamer).

FIFA 22 Gameplay

The FIFA 22 development team highlighted the influence of greater player intelligence powered by the capabilities of next-gen consoles in helping to achieve a new level of tactical realism in a 30-minute talk during an EA Play webcast. If that seems like a mouthful, that’s because it is. Take a look at the video below to see what all that language means in real life. Simply said, FIFA 22 features superior AI than prior games due to the computer’s capacity to analyze 6x more decisions per second.

As a result, attackers are more aware of their surroundings and can make wiser runs in build-up play, which means they’ll deal with loose balls better and you won’t be put on the spot as frequently.

The new AI that powers defensive players is aimed at making your back line act more tactically as a unit: in practice, this means AI players will keep their shape as they move across the pitch and on the field, and will be better prepared to block shots on goal if the ball is pushed into your half or you push into the opponent’s.

FIFA 22 Official Poster Reveal

Kylian Mbappé, who was also on the cover of FIFA 21 last year, is on the cover of FIFA 22. “It’s incredible to be on back-to-back FIFA covers. I have a unique connection to the game and am looking forward to playing FIFA 22 with you all “Mbappé said. So here is all the info we have on the upcoming FIFA 22 game which drops on October 1st. Stay tuned for more.