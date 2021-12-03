Game of Thrones: George RR Martin Wanted Two More Seasons!

In an interview, George RR Martin’s agent said the author of Game of Thrones would have liked to continue the adventure. After eight seasons, the famous Game of Thrones series bowed out on May 19, 2019. However, George RR Martin would have given everything for two more seasons.

Game of Thrones Is A Phenomenon!

Released in 2011, the Game Of Thrones series quickly won over medieval creations fans. And for a good reason. The work of David Benioff and DB Weiss brings together all the elements necessary for a successful production.

For more than seven years, the filmmakers, therefore, thrilled viewers. Thanks to an unusual plot. “Nine noble families vie for control of the Iron Throne in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Meanwhile, forgotten ancient mythical creatures return to wreak havoc.”

This is the synopsis posted online. A mouth-watering summary of Game Of Thrones. Besides, that’s not all. To be sure to hit the mark with fans, the producers of the famous saga adapted from the universe created by George RR Martin had a 5-star cast.

We saw talented actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Sophie Turner on the show. Also, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey shined in their roles.

So many actors and actresses rose to fame thanks to Game Of Thrones. Since the series launch, they have not ceased to be talked about. The actress of Sansa Stark, for example, connects the achievements. For her part, the one who slipped into the skin of Daenerys did not fail to be unanimous in other roles.

George RR Martin Wanted Two More Seasons

But while the last episode of Game Of Thrones aired on May 19, 2019, George RR Martin seems disappointed after eight seasons.

Indeed, the writer would have liked the adventure to last a little longer. In any case, this is what journalist James Andrew Miller reveals in his book Tinderbox.

In this digest of more than 700 interviews, the agent of the author of the Game Of Thrones saga did not fail to confide in the disappointment of his client.

According to Haas, the latter “was taking the plane to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him that it would be a more satisfying experience. and more entertaining.”

And the least we can say is that some Game Of Thrones fans would have much preferred that George RR Martin won this fight. Many fans think the end of the series is far from up to the mark. For many, this one is sloppy. An issue that might not have arisen if production had bothered to do a longer job.