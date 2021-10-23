Gentefied Season 2: Everything We Know About it

Gentefied is the Netflix original drama based on a comedy created by Linda Yvette and Marvin Lemus. It is one of the best comedy-drama series on Netflix. It has completed its 1st season already and has gained so much appreciation from fans. All the characters in the series have worked very hard to make it raw. Fans are eagerly waiting for its season 2 as season 1 has been very successful so far. Gentefied being Netflix original is the high-quality stuff and the storyline is also amazing. We have confirmed from sources that the production has been started and we are going to watch the show on screens very soon.

Gentefied Season 2 Release Date

The production house of the Gentefied has confirmed that the show has already started its production and going to be released very soon. On September 10th, 2021, we got official information that the show is going to be released on 10TH November 2021. Filming for Gentefied season 2 will begin on February 8th, 2021, according to several sources. The length of filming is presently unknown.

Thanks to Netflix’s Con Todo account, we learned that filming on season 2 had commenced on February 8th, 2021, as planned. It was also revealed that America Ferrera would return as director for Season 2 of the show. The show was going to release soon but due to the pandemic situation, they could not continue the production and filming of the show.

Gentefied Season 2 Plot and Storyline

Season 1 introduced us to the Morales family as they struggle to solve difficulties in their neighborhood, with their immigrant grandfather, and with their struggling family taco shop (Mama Fina’s), which is poised to close.

Everything seemed to fall into place around the end of Season 1. As our characters sought a solution to their concerns, things improved for them. Unfortunately, the calm didn’t last long, and just as the titles were about to roll, the family’s taco store was faced with closure once more.

So, in season 2 of the Gentefied, the majority of the storyline will be similar with the same characters. In Season 2 of ‘Gentefied,’ we can anticipate the Morales family to continue their fight to keep Mama Fina’s. The Morales family will have to struggle even harder to keep their shop open now that their landlord has sold the building to a new owner without alerting them.

The Cast of the Gentefied Season 2

Most of the characters in season 2 will be as same as season 1. The storyline is going to be the same so it is pretty obvious that the same cast is there in the show. We have also got official information from the cast that they are very excited to start the shooting. The majority of our main cast members are expected to return for season 2.

Joaqun Coso, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin, and Carlos Santos are all expected to return as Casimiro “Pop” Morales, Erik Morales, Ana Morales, and Chris Morales, respectively. Clarissa Thibeaux, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Melinna Bobadilla have been added to the cast roster for April 2021.

