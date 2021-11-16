Get ready for the latest fascination episode of Demon Slayer: Season 2 Episode 6.

Demon Slayer is a Japanese series made by manga comics. The series holds an element of Adventure that attract the youngsters. The audience visualizes their imagination and also creates an emotion of Dark Fantasy with material arts. The show started airing itself on-screen on February 15, 2016. The series gained great fame worldwide by attracting various audiences’ attention with its fascinating ideas and devastating composition. The show runs with Haruo Sotozaki with producers Hikaru Kondo, Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake, and Yuma Takahashi.

Plot history of the show:

The show highlights the story of a young adult named Tanjirou Kamado who lives with his family and takes responsibility for his family members after his father expires. The life of Tanjirou and his family leads an ordinary life. The story came up with a twist in its plot when the members of Tanjirou’s family were brutally attacked and failed to survive. Everybody in the family died except his sister Nezuko. Later, Nezuko turns out to be a demon in the show turns.

Tanjirou was shaken after facing a difficult situation in his life and aimed to take revenge on the murderers. To take revenge, he joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

Arrival date Season 2 Episode 6 of the show:

Episode 6 of season 2 is titled “Akaza” and is expected to arrive on November 21, 2021. The latest episode of the series will stream on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11, the time slot for the show’s streaming vary depending on the platform it appears. The picture quality of the series creates an extraordinary effect with high animated effects. The opening song track is composed and sung by a famous singer Lisa, the title of the song is named “Akeboshi,” meaning the morning star, and the ending theme track, “Shirogane,” means silver.

The latest episode of the series will appear on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, and it will appear in other countries on Bilibili, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.