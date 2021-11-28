Girls5eva Season 2: When & What To Expect? Cast Updates

The girl group ” Girls5eva ” is returning to streaming service Peacock for a second season. The actresses just revealed more about the new episodes in an interview.

Girls5eva: Release Date Of Season 2

It is still unclear when the second season will start. We expect it to be broadcast for the first time in spring 2022 on the Peacock streaming service. If there is any news about an exact date, we will keep you up to date on this page.

Girls5eva: Season 2 Plot

In season two, numerous musical numbers with new songs by the girl group are to be expected. The focus will probably continue to be on the music career but also the private lives of the four women.

Dawn struggled to find her creative side again in season one and, at the same time, tried to get her existence as mother and wife in line. Wikkie, meanwhile, has problems with her self-esteem, Summers and Kevin’s relationship is repeatedly in crisis, and Gloria wants to preserve her life as an independent and successful woman.

“All of the best things from Season 1 have been amplified and we now know what works,” said Sara Bareilles in an interview at the Thanksgiving Parade in New York.

“We get to know the characters. We’re so closely connected that we get along really well. It’s not just for television!”

Girls5eva: Who’s In The Cast?

As expected, the girl group ‘Girls5eva’ will return in its entirety. So fans of the series can look forward to more dramatic and comic scenes with the leading actresses Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Who will continue to be there from season 1 and which new faces await us has not yet been announced.

Below you will find the official announcement video of the second season, which Summer actress Busy Philipps shared with her followers in anticipation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQGw0EKBIlW/?

Girls5eva: Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no official trailer for the second season of “Girls5eva”. If anything changes soon, you will find out here.

However, the cast performed at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York. You can find a video of the performance below.

I love how confused this #girls5eva float/performance must have made so many people pic.twitter.com/HoRyClfcb6 — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) November 26, 2021

Girls5eva: Production of Season 2

The musical comedy series created by Meredith Scardino is produced by executive producer Tina Fey, among others, on behalf of Peacock. Filming for season 2 has already started.