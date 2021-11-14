Glow up season 4 Latest updates & Previous Facts you should know

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Makeup Star is a make-up reality show where contestants go head to head against each other in weekly challenges to prove their work in front of professional and famous names of the make-up industry, Dominic Skinner, different weekly guest stars. Over the years, three seasons of the reality tv show have been released, and now fans are excited about Season 4.

Over the years, Netflix has been a hub for quality reality competition shows, including The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, Floor is Lava, and The Great British Bake-Off.

Stacey Doley hosted the first two seasons of Glow Up, and in the third installment Maya Jama stepped up for the hosting duties.

Glow Up: Wil You Have A Season 4?

Despite the popularity and generic viewership records of the British reality series, Netflix has yet to announce a renewal. But it is essential to know that the show has not been canceled. It is expected the renewal (if the show is renewed) can be announced in the first month of 2022.

Glow Up Season 4: When Will It Release?

As of the moment, a release date for Glow Up Season 4 is not available. It is expected that we can get the same in the coming months.

The show has had a pattern in its release over the years. The first season was released in March 2019. Following it, the second and third seasons were released in May 2020 and April 2021.

Glancing over the pattern, it is expected that the fourth season will return to Netflix in Spring 2022.

Glow Up Season 4: Who’s In The Cast?

A new season for Glow Up means that we will have new contestants participating in the show and challenges. It is also possible that Season 4 can be a tournament between the winners of the past or the past, as many reality competitions have followed the same format in the past.

As known, Maya Jama will be back for Season 4, the rest of the lineup of Glow Up Season 4 is a mystery, and it will remain the same until the makers make an official announcement.