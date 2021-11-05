Good Omens: Season 2 First Picture Is Here! Release Date Updates

“Good Omens” gets a second season from the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The production of the new episodes has already started, and the first pictures have appeared.

Good Omens: Filming Started In October

Neil Gaiman confirmed the start of filming with a tweet in October. He wrote, “I don’t know who painted that quote from ‘Good Omens’ Season 1 on the exit door of the studio. I don’t even want to know. I just love that this quote when I was after our first today Left the studio on the day of shooting, waiting to greet us again in the outside world.”

I do not know who painted this quote from Good Omens Season 1 on the studio exit door. I do not want to know. I just love that as I left today after our first day of shooting this was waiting, to welcome us back to the outside world. pic.twitter.com/LazjyaQzdi — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 18, 2021

In June 2021, Niel Gaiman, author of the book and executive producer and showrunner of the series, announced on Twitter that “Good Omens” is getting a second season.

So far, no significant updates regarding the exact release date of the second season have been dropped by the show’s makers. But as per the expectations, the show might return to screens in mid-2022.

Good Omens: Is A Trailer Available?

A trailer for the second season has not been revealed yet. But the writer and co-creator of the show Neil Gaiman posted the first picture of Season 2 on Twitter:

You waited. And here we see Crowley and Aziraphale, inside the bookshop talking to… well, that would be telling. Welcome to Season 2. This time it's ineffable.#GoodOmens @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/ztm2fl9y3a — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2021

Good Omens: What Will Happen In Season 2?

In season 2, Crowley and Erziraphael meet an angel with no memory in the London borough of Soho and are confronted with a mystery.

“We’re back in Soho, everywhere in time and space, to solve a puzzle that begins with an angel wandering Soho with no memory.” Said creator Niel Gaiman.

Amazon’s official synopsis of Season 2 states,

“The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material and shed light on the uncanny friendship between Archiraphael, a picky angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-paced demon Crowley. After them Since the beginning on earth and the apocalypse was foiled, Archiraphael and Crowley are back to normal among mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising secret.”

Good Omens: Who’s In The Cast?

In season 2, it is confirmed that we will see Michael Sheen as the angel Erziraphael and David Tennant as the demon Crowley.