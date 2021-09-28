Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeTechnologyGoogle May Have its Fall Event on October 5: Pixel Not Expected
Technology

Google May Have its Fall Event on October 5: Pixel Not Expected

By Tavleena
0

We’re getting a sneak peek at what’s coming up next, as news has arrived of a probable hardware event on October 5th.

Now that Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 13 series, the IT industry can look forward to another significant launch, this time on the Android side. Users have eagerly anticipated the commercial release of Google’s new Pixel 6 series smartphones since they were first announced in early August. Now it appears that we have a date.

A CNET article was quickly taken down after it was published, maybe because it was uploaded sooner than it should have been. Fortunately, Mishaal Rahman of XDA was able to get a snapshot of the article while it was still online and post it to his Twitter account.

Here’s the tweet:

The content of the post has a few key points for us to consider. To begin with, we don’t know if this will be a full-fledged Made by Google event like we usually get.

The screenshot, on the other hand, implies that the event might be focused on Google Nest, Travel, and Maps. According to rumors, Google may also unveil its first foldable phone at the same event.

As per a series of tweets from Rahman, the Pixel phones are expected to launch on October 27. Even if we don’t get them here, Google’s next phones will be released in 2021, and there’s evidence that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be released on October 19th.

Here’s the post:

However, if the Pixel 6 series is officially announced on October 5th, it will be precisely two weeks before the October 19th release date, which is a reasonable amount of time for Google to begin accepting pre-orders before retail availability.

Of course, it assumes Google would formally introduce the Pixels on that day, which CNET’s removed post said would not be the case.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Everything we know

The new Pixel 6 Series phones have already been announced by Google. The redesigned design, larger camera modules, and even a new Google-made Tensor processor powering the phones are all part of this.

According to rumors, the standard Pixel 6 will include a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, while the Pro version would have a 48MP telephoto camera.

We’ll have to wait for Google to make an official statement about this event, but it shouldn’t be long, as October 5th is less than two weeks away.

Previous articleMiguel and Nazanin Mandi Splits After 17 Years of Being Together
Next articleTiger King Season 2 Release Date, Teaser and Updates
Tavleena
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

A Daily Dose of Coupm will keep you updated with the World around you. At Coupm you will get all the Latest Updates and News from Around the World.

Contact us at admin@cuopm.com

Cuopm News 2021