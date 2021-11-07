Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Spills Beans On Uncomfortable Scene

The ABC series ” Grey’s Anatomy ” is one of the most successful doctor series ever. It has been broadcast on US television since 2005. The series star is Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Gray.

Your love affair with Dr Derek Shepherd is downright iconic. Unfortunately, neither of them had a happy ending. The actress spoke in her podcast “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” with the former US Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, about a scene in the series that horrified her.

In season 2, episode 5, Meredith Derek declares love and asks him to choose her, not Addison’s wife.

The Fans Love This Scene

Pompeo told Lindsay that she didn’t want to shoot the scene and that she was appalled that she had to beg a man on TV like during a conversation with Insider reports. She said,

“I cried because I thought, ‘I can’t believe I’m begging a man to love me on TV. And I just thought, Well, thank Jesus for asking me this question and thinking about it like that.”

The actress showed understanding for the scene’s impact and for making it “one of the most popular scenes in television history”.

According to her testimony, Pompeo’s daughter Stella Ivery came across the scene on TikTok and asked her mother why she was fighting so hard for a man’s love. Pompeo added that she didn’t know what to say at first, but Stella said she “didn’t write that” and “didn’t want to do it”.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently airing season 18 on US broadcaster ABC.

Old Character Returns In Episode 5

An old friend will be making a much-awaited return in “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18. Tom Kaoracick, played by Greg Germann, will be returning in the upcoming episode, ‘Bottle Up and Explode!’.

Dr Koracick was last seen in Season 14, and his return has made the fans much excited for the upcoming episode.