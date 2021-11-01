Griffin Gluck and Jones enjoyed playing villains, they are planning to return for Locke and keys season 3

Dodge, Kinsey’s new boyfriend, was revealed to be Gabe at the end of Season 1. Eden, one of Kinsey’s closest pals, was taken over by a demon and is now serving as one of his servants in hell. To defeat the Lockes and acquire the Key House’s secrets, they are teaming up in Season 2.

For Griffin Gluck and Halle Jones, who played Gabe and Eden on the show, Season 2 was even more fun because it allowed them to explore their darker sides even deeper.

What they have to say

According to Jones, “Gabe and Eden clearly went through an unusual power dynamic during the season. Because Eden has a strong sense of self-sufficiency “. Gabe, on the other hand, places her in a precarious situation. He needs her help, and even though he will not accept it, he needs it badly.

On the other hand, she is troublesome. There is no mistaking that! The reward is up for grabs because she is a wolf in her own right. Season 2’s most exciting moments came from the unexpected places we found ourselves.”

Eden will be needed even if Gabe has the upper hand at the beginning of Season 2.

When compared to Gabe’s cold-heartedness, she is the complete opposite.

Everything about her is a jumble.

‘Gabe no longer trusts her amateur demon mind,’ Jones continued. “We can all agree that her acts are both troubling and sometimes uncalled for. He is still clearly unprepared to deal with Eden’s antics, however. It worked out in the end. Now to see how Eden responds to this pattern over the course of the season.”

Final Thoughts

Gabe, Locke & Key’s main adversary in Season 2, was formerly a friendly coworker and curious bystander. Taking the role of Griffin Gluck was motivated in part by his knowledge that he would be playing a villain, but neither he nor any of his co-stars were privy to the twist until filming on the season finale had began.