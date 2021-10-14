Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Storyline

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan base. In comic books and live-action as well. This love is shown in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Two movies have already been released, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the third one. Here’s everything we know about Guardian of Galaxy Vol. 3, including release date, trailer, cast, and everything else relevant.

Based on the Marvel comic book series, Guardian of Galaxy is an American superhero movie series directed by James Gunn with Nicole Perlman as the writer. The producer of the series is none other than Marvel Studios.

The plot of Guardian of Galaxy Vol. 3 revolves around Peter Quill, who was abducted by a group of alien thieves following the death of his mother at a very young age. And now, after years, he is one of them.

His life takes a turn when asked to steal an orb from an abandoned planet. After stealing it, a chain of events begins leading him to form a group of his own known as Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date

With all of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding writer/director James Gunn’s sacking and rehiring, volume 3 is confirmed to be part of Phase 4 of the MCU. However, the release date is not until two years from now.

As IMDb mentioned, the show’s release date is expected to be on May 5, 2023.

The cast of Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3

The show’s regular cast is expected to recur in their roles, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Apart from them, we have a new character known to Comic book readers, Adam Warlock. He’ll be played by fan-favorite Will Poulter. For the movie watchers, Adam’s character was first introduced in the credit scene of Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 by Ayesha.

She described him as the perfect Sovereign she has made to assist the Guardians to be defeated once and for all. And now fans are very excited that this hardy character is played by a well-regarded and well-known actor, Will Poulter.

The plot of Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3

The sad news is that Vol. 3 will be the final Guardian of Galaxy franchise. In 2018, director James Gunn himself confirmed this.

Thanks – but Vol. 3 will end the trilogy. https://t.co/XhiUlm0EvA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 15, 2018

With the introduction of Adam Warlock in the post-credit scene of vol.2, the plotline will be much more interesting now.

From the sources of We Got This Covered we think there will be two plots in the limelight of the next volume. The rocket will be on the lookout for his creator to assassinate him, while Adam Warlock will be on the lookout for the Guardians, with the same goal in mind as Rocket: to assassinate them.

According to sources, the High Evolutionary will be Rocket’s creator. And like in the comics, the raccoon traveling to Halfworld and experimented on until becoming what he is today.

So, with the introduction of new characters story will be more enjoyable. We still have a long time to wait for the Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3, but it’ll be worth the wait.

