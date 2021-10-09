Guilt Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Spoilers

“Guilt” is a funny Scottish drama about two siblings, Max and Jake, who murdered a guy by mistake and then seek to cover it up. Season 2 of this series is now available on Netflix. To learn more, continue reading.

However, their acts were seen by an eyewitness who threatened to expose them. Max remained intent on covering up their murder as Jack expressed regret for what he had done. Finally, there was a twist in the story when Jake double-crossed his brother Max, and Max was arrested as a result.

Guilt season 2 Release date

Season 1 broadcast on BCC 2 as well as BCC Scotland. Season 2 will premiere in 2020, followed by a new four-part series in 2021. It will premiere on BBC Scotland on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 p.m., and will be broadcast on BBC2 in the United Kingdom starting on Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. From October 12th, all four episodes will be accessible on BCC player.

The cast of the Guilt season 2

'Guilt' season 2 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know https://t.co/Whz06nfNOL pic.twitter.com/an5SNnAoeW — What's On TV (@whatsontvuk) October 8, 2021

The cast is the same as it was in season one. You can see it below.

Max is played by Mark Bonnar.

Jamie Sives portrays Jake.

“Kenny” is played by Emun Elliott.

Among the new cast members are

Erin is played by Sara Vickers

Phyllis Logan portrays Maggie

Stuart Bowman takes up the role of Roy Lynch beginning with the first season.

Greg McHugh, Ian Pirie, Rochelle Neil, and Sandy McDade are among the new cast members.

Directors and producers

Neil Forsyth, Neil Webster, Kirstie Macdonald, Jules Hussey, and Coulter produce “Guilt” season 2, which is directed by Robert McKillop and Patrick Harkins.

Guilt Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer was released over a month ago on the BBC Scotland YouTube account.

Plot and Storyline of the Guilt Season 2

Season 2 of Guilt opens with Max being freed from jail following a two-year sentence and attempting to rebuild his life. Max realizes he’ll have to work his way back up if he wants to return to his previous profession, and with his brother Jake now residing in Chicago, he’ll have to work for his old partner, private detective, and recovered drinker Kenny Burns.

“In the first season, he had everything; in this series, he has nothing,” Mark adds. “We see him at his most vulnerable and naked – he’s back to surviving on his wits, but in a new way. At first glance, I believe he’s only using Kenny to go ahead – he needs to start at the bottom, and Kenny is the bottom, so Max puts up with him! However, I believe that as time passes, Max begins to appreciate and even adore Kenny. They have a beautiful journey ahead of them.”

Guilt season 2 will be accessible in English, with a 60-minute running length and four episodes.

Max’s followers are now looking forward to finding out what will happen to him. What is Jake’s plan for his brother?

