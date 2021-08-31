Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date and Updates So Far

Haruichi Furudate’s manga series Haikyuu!! is one of the most popular in Japan. Following the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4, fans are eagerly anticipating Season 5. The Japanese animation series has already established itself as one of the most well-known sports anime series in the world. Several records have been broken by the anime series. Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation as of November 2020.

Will there be a fifth season of Haikyuu!!? If you’re wondering about something like this, here’s what we know thus far. Despite the fact that the creators have yet to formally renew Haikyuu!! Season 5, however, is expected to launch in 2021, according to some experts.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth season was postponed. Haikyuu!! On December 19, 2020, Season 4 Episode 25 was published. Although it is difficult to predict when HaiKyuu!! Season 5 will be released, we may expect it to happen sometime between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Yoshiki Kobayashi, a Japanese music producer, announced towards the end of June 2020 that the recording for Haikyuu!! Season 5 has already begun. However, there is presently no formal confirmation. While there’s no word on whether Haikyuu!! Season 5 will premiere on December 19, 2020, the English Twitter account for the manga and TV anime series said they’re “looking forward to the continuation.”

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

They also congratulated the “Haikyu!! anime team for their continuing hard work” in the post.

Haikyuuu Season 5 Plot

The narrative of a high school volleyball team and the players’ friendship is told in Haikyuu!! The plot revolves around Shy Hinata, a little kid who, despite his tiny stature, is determined to become a great volleyball player. It also depicts the characters’ friendships and rivalries.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 may feature a fresh storyline that is unrelated to Season 4 or the previous seasons. The match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is expected to be the highlight of the new season, according to IBT. There is also enough source material for one more season, according to reports. As a result, there’s a good chance there’ll be a sixth season. According to certain media publications, Haikyuu!! Season 5 will begin when the fourth season concludes. It would depict Hinata’s journey to Karasuno High School to learn volleyball and eventually qualify for nationals. Hinata appeared upset and out of control at the end of Season 4 after squandering a chance to score a point early in the game. Tobio Kageyama informs Hinata that if he misses another opportunity during a match, he will never set the ball for him again.

Haikyuu Season 5 Cast

If the story unfolds from the fourth season’s end, the voice cast, which includes Ryusei Nakao (as Tanji Washijo), Nobuyuri Sagara (Hisashi Kinoshita), Hiroshi Kamiya (Ittetsu Takeda), Yu Miyazaki (Sachiro Hirugmai), Jun Nazuka (Aran Ojiro), Hideaki Kabumoto (Osamu Miya), Yoshimas (Ryunoksuke Tanaka).

Haikyuu!! There is no set date for the premiere of Season 5. Here’s what we know thus far, and stay tuned for further information on the anime series.

