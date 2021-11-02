Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber Almost Broke Up! Model Reveals In A Podcast

Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber
An emotional confession from Justin and Hailey Bieber comes to light. The model talks about breakups and how tough the first year was as a couple.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018. A wedding with many star guests and beautiful pictures. But things don’t always seem to go smoothly in marriage, on the contrary. In the podcast “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith”, Justin and Hailey, who rarely give interviews together, talk about their relationship and also about problems they had to go through together.

Hailey Bieber even talks about her thoughts on breaking up. The reason: Justin’s brutal battle with depression in the first year of their marriage. The singer has often struggled with mental problems and has already confessed that he wanted to take his own life. His illness put a strain on the relationship. It got so bad that Hailey and Justin sometimes didn’t speak to each other. 

“I remember calling my mother a few times,” says Hailey Bieber on the podcast, referring to her mother, Kennya Baldwin. 

“She was very calm on the phone and just said, ‘This will pass. You will be fine, and he will be healthy, and we are here for you.'”  

Hailey Bieber Talks About Breakup

This challenging time with Hailey and Justin Bieber plagued the model so much that she was, of course, haunted by thoughts of separation. But this path was out of the question for Hailey Bieber, as she continued in the podcast. 

“I was there. I made a decision. I knew I had loved this person for a very long time and it wasn’t time to give up on him. I couldn’t do this to him.” 

To everyone who forgot. Justin and Hailey had a brief romance from 2015 to 2016 before they found each other again in summer 2018. 

“Imagine leaving someone who is in the worst of their lives. I’m not that kind of person. I was determined to see this through no matter how it turned out. It was very tough and there were days when I thought, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be better’. But a voice deep inside of me said that he will do it and I just don’t know how long it will take, ” continued Hailey

