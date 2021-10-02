Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Everything About Miss Universe India 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe India for the year 2021. The 21-year-old will represent India in the Miss Universe beauty pageant’s 70th edition.

Liva Miss Diva 2021 event

The star-studded coronation took place at Famous Studio, which provided excellent hospitality and served as a venue partner. The Top 20 finalists wore stunning dresses by ace fashion designer Abhishek Sharma, which were made fluid using LIVA fabric.

Aspirants from all across the country competed for the coveted title. Only the Top 20 of the 50 dynamic divas who made the initial cut were able to continue their quest for the national title. At the Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2021, the stage was prepared with artistic mastery for the Top 20 finalists.

Harnaaz Sandhu, a model from Chandigarh, has won LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and will represent India at the Miss Universe 2021 global pageant, which will be held in Israel in December.

Check out the post by missdivaorg:

Pune-based Ritika Khatani has been crowned LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2021 and will compete in the worldwide Miss Supranational 2021 competition as India’s representative. The first runner is Jaipur’s Sonal Kukreja.

Late on 30th September, Thursday, the winners were chosen by a panel that included Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, singer Kanika Kapoor, billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani, actor-model Angad Bedi, fashion designers Shivan & Narresh, and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Actress Malaika Arora and vocalists Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar performed at the star-studded finale.

Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the beauty pageant was held virtually. LIVA, a fabric company, was the event’s title sponsor, while MX TakaTak, a short video platform, was a co-sponsor. The finale will air on MTV on October 16 at 7 p.m.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a model, actress, and beauty queen from India. Sandhu is also an advocate for mental health. She is from Chandigarh, India. Acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horseback riding, and cooking are some of her favorite activities. She has studied at Shivalik Public School and Post Graduate Government College for Girls. She stands 5’9′′ tall.

Sandhu was Timesfreshface Miss Chandigarh 2017. She has also been Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018. She has also been Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She competed against 29 other contestants in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai, India, on June 15, 2019, to represent Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019. She came in the top 12.

Sandhu also appeared in the Punjabi flicks “Yaara Diyan Poo Baran” and “Bai Ji Kuttange” in 2021. She competed among 19 other finalists at Miss Diva 2021, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Mumbai, on September 30, 2021. She won the contest and is now India’s Miss Universe 2021.

Wow. So far, TOO good, right?

And she will now be representing India in Miss Universe 2021 in Eilat, Israel, in December 2021.

Make us proud, Sadhu.

