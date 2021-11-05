Harry Potter: Chris Columbus Wants To Make Another Film

Potterheads can have another reason to be happy. “Harry Potter” director Chris Columbus has not yet finished with the Potter universe. Now he reveals that he would like to direct another film.

For the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“, Chris Columbus expresses a secret wish. He would like to film the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, director Chris Columbus reminisced about the production of the legendary first film in the popular series. He even gave fans hope for a new “Harry Potter” film.

In an interview with the US magazine Variety, Columbus revealed that he would love to make a film of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”. “It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right ages to play these roles. It’s a little fantasy of mine.” By the children, he certainly means Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton.

Opinions differ when it comes to “The Cursed Child”, but another “Harry Potter” film with the original cast would undoubtedly attract a large number of viewers to the cinemas. Whether Radcliffe, Watson, and Co. want to return to their old roles remains questionable.

A New Harry Potter Show Is Coming

Though the chances of ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ seem less likely, the wizarding world of Harry Potter kept progressing with the spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and now with the ‘Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’.

A first trailer for the new “Harry Potter” show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses ” was recently released. The quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren lets fans compete against each other as the various Hogwarts schoolhouses. The first episode will be released on November 28, 2021, on TBS and Cartoon Network.