Harry Potter: Friends Style Reunion Is Coming AT HBO Max

You read that right. It seems that a reunion of Harry Potter is coming and is born from the desire of Warner Bros, to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The news comes from The Sun, and therefore it is still a rumour and reports that the mode designed for this meeting would be to bring together Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a reunion style of Friends.

If you are a fan of the famous sitcom, you will know that the cast met in a historical event called Friends: The Reunion only a few months ago. The television special was premiered on HBO Max. According to The Sun, the model chosen to bring the saga’s cast back together would therefore be very similar.

Warner, therefore, wants a Harry Potter reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with other cast actors. It looks like this special will be filmed at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour London, the Harry Potter set to tour in London.

According to the rumour, the cast will recreate some of the franchise’s most iconic moments, including the arrival at Platform 9¾ and the Yule Ball. In fact, at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour London, there are several sets of the saga, visited by millions of people every year. What other scenes from the films will the cast actors re-propose during this alleged Harry Potter reunion?

The Harry Potter Reunion Now Seems Inevitable

A source inside The Sun specifies:

“The Harry Potter television special is currently a secret project, as the upper floors are trying to get the actors to sign the deals. It would be great if they succeeded, they offered large sums to the cast to return.”

Although it is a rumour, only a few days ago, Bonnie Wright revealed on Instagram that she had taken part in a very exciting and moving project for her. In her Instagram story, she also included the emoji of a lightning bolt: could it be this Harry Potter reunion?

Finally, we remind you that for the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Warner Bros. plans to bring the film back to cinemas, from 9 to 12 December.