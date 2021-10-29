‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Trailer Is Here! What You Must Know

Acting legend Helen Mirren follows in the footsteps of Albus Dumbledore and awards “Harry Potter” fans the house trophy as a substitute for the Headmaster. In “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” they compete against each other in the four different Hogwarts houses. Now TBS and Cartoon Network have released the first trailer.

It starts on November 28th, and House Gryffindor will face House Hufflepuff in the first round. After that, it will continue with Ravenclaw against Slytherin. The winners of these rounds are then in the grand finale.

There are numerous stars from the Potter universe, such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Dan Folger (Jacob Kowalski from “Fantastic Beasts”) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

There will also be an interactive competition for international fans on WizardingWorld.com. You can take part there between November 26th and December 10th.

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’: What We Know From The Trailer

As we have seen in the trailer, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is an ode to the fans of the wizarding world. Every team will compete with each other for a trophy, and one of them will become a part of the wizarding world history.

The interactive quiz show will be based on the famous novel series and movie series written by J.K. Rowling. Over the years, since the release of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and its final part, Deathly Hallows 2, in 2011, the franchise grossed over $7.7 billion in the worldwide box office. This made Harry Potter the third highest-grossing film series of the century.

The films over the years had a stable fan base that keeps increasing with each passing year. Now, the Potterheads have the chance to showcase their skills and prove their worth in the wizarding world.