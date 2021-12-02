Harry Potter Reunion: Things A Potterhead Must Know. The film’s famous stars will gather to celebrate 20 years of magic. Is there any information regarding the reunion that has come to light? Get all the details on the anniversary special right here. There has been a long-rumored reunion of the Star Wars cast 2021, the 20th anniversary of the release of the original picture in the United States.

Described by HBO Max as “an enticing making-of tale with all interactions,” Return to Hogwarts will “welcome fans on a beautiful first-person trip through one of the most popular film franchises of all time.” We are eagerly anticipating the event!

What is the premiere date of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts? –

If you want to spend your New Year’s Day immersed in the wizarding realm again, the special will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. For the first time, Daniel, Rupert, and Emma will appear in a film together. Each of the eight flicks is now an accessible site to make things even more convenient for fans.

UK streaming provider or broadcaster will be able to offer the reunion. But Sky and its streaming service NOW have shown several HBO programs, reunion, making it a potential candidate to screen the special. NOW officials have been contacted by HELLO! for further information.

Which characters will appear?

To celebrate a decade spent series with the stars of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will reunite for the magical occasion. Actors such as Tom Felton will also appear in the film. The first two films’ director Chris Colombus will also be in attendance. Attendance by JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, will be limited, although she will be shown on archive video.

Is there a Harry Potter: Reunion at Hogwarts trailer available?

There is still a long way to go. However, a new competition series will debut at the special broadcast, giving audiences an exclusive first look. TBS and Cartoon Network are airing a four-part event in which devoted Potterheads compete for rewards.