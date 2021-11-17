Harry Potter: The Golden Trio Returns For A ‘REUNION’

A new treat for the fans of the wizarding world is on its way. The original cast of Harry Potter including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and many more are returning to the screens for the first time together since the end of the film series with almost no haters.

For months, there were rumors regarding a new Harry Potter film and TV series where we will see the actual original cast together again. Previously, Chris Columbus, the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone made a statement that he wants to make a ‘Cursed Child’ film with the original cast as they are at the right time of their age when compared to the plot of the novel. As of now, it is not certain whether a film or TV series will make its way to the screens, but what is certain is the return of the original cast for a special reunion episode.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

The streaming service HBO Max came out of nowhere and released the first teaser for the reunion of the iconic Harry Potter characters and actors. In the released teaser, we can see almost every cast member of the film make a return at Hogwarts.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

The teaser takes us back in the halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, along with a release date for the reunion special. The tweet reads,

The return of ‘Harry Potter’ was announced on a very special day. Exactly on November 16, 2021, when 20 years ago, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in US cinemas.

Return To Hogwarts: When Will It Release?

The reunion special marking the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film series, will be released on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Nothing can be a good way to start your New Year when you have Daniel, Emma, Rupert, Tom and even Helena Bonhem Carter sharing spaces on your TV screens.

The whole setup reminds us of the mega ‘Friends Reunion’ that was released earlier this summer on HBO Max. Nevertheless, watching the golden trio back on the screens together after so much time will surely be a experience worth the wait.