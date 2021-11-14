Has Caroline stanbury simply separated from her partner?

Despite the ups and downs over the last 17 years, she and Cem have come to the decision that they would continue their relationship as “excellent to our amazing 3 children we love very dearly,” rather than as a husband and wife. In order to keep our solid family connection, we wish best of luck and happiness.

The day before, Stanbury and Habib spent Christmas with their three children in Dubai: Yasmine, Zac, and Aaron, identical twins. In a snapshot of the group, Stanbury wrote, “Family always,” captioning the image. Stanbury thanked supporters for their support after announcing the divorce. In a tweet, she expressed her gratitude for everyone’s warm words. “I have gotten so many,” he says. ”

Cem Habib, the spouse of Caroline Stanbury, has filed for divorce. The 43-year-old former Lady of London took to Instagram on Thursday to share the happy news with her longtime partner.

Six women were featured in Bravo’s Ladies of London, which aired from 2014 to 2017. Habib and Stanbury both featured on the show for the whole of its three seasons. The pair relocated which Stanbury referred to as a “new start” in an interview with Reality Life in May.

“It is where I belong.” She described Dubai as “amazing.” “The sky is so clear and the air so fresh. Everything in the house is very simple to do. It is a wonderful way of life there. Because Dubai did not exist until 45 years ago, everyone who lives there has taken a leap of faith and migrated to the city. Culturally, it is a lot more advanced than you may expect.

No, I am not interested in returning to reality television in the future.

There are negotiations taking place at this time, Stanbury revealed. There is no such thing as a ‘no’ answer. It is when it comes to TV. I long to return. I do not know what that will bring back, but I am curious. There are so many individuals who question me about the that I can not keep up. In my opinion, it is impossible to film there. However, I am willing to listen. Whatever the medium, you can expect to see more of my face. “