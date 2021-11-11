High School DxD Season 5: Release date, cast, plot, and latest updates

This one-of-a-kind action-comedy Japanese Anime Series titled High School DxD managed to create its fanbase when it was first released in 2012 and, over the years, has had four successful seasons. It is based on the light novel High School DxD written by Ichiei Ishibhumi and illustrated by Miyama Zero.

The good news for its fandom is that the fifth season will premiere sometime in December 2021, as per the latest updates. The reason that makes this series so popular is the unique characters that are not all black or white but grey. You can hate them, but you cannot help but sympathize with them. This anime series has it all, from angels to demons to high school students and an awesome storyline that will keep you glued to your screens. So sit back and relax as this next season of this series approaches to blow your mind off.

Plot

It is the story of Isei Hyodo, who is not particularly a gentleman but a pervert. He gets killed on his first date by a fallen angel only to be revived by a demon, Rias Gremory, and then becomes the demons’ servant, who also happens to be an attractive high schooler. The storyline focuses as he goes through his life dealing with angels and demons and the action-packed therein.

Cast

Season five in the series is set to have

Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou

Azumi Asakura as Asla Argento

Shizuka Ito as Ajeno Himejima

Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremony

Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou

Sean O’ Connor as Kiba

Jad Saxton as Koneko

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for these characters.

Speculations about the plot for season 5

In the fifth season, Issei will be facing a whole bunch of new issues. First, he will have to pass the Middle-Class promotion test and have the much-anticipated fight to figure out the connection between him and Rias. He must remain even more careful around Koneko as she is now suspicious due to Issei and Rias’s growing closeness. All these plot twists will make for a great series for sure!