Hightown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Storyline

As we speak of the actual picturization of a whole real-life scenario, then, there are very few series to touch the grounds of reality through their story-telling. Hightown is one of them, it is an American crime drama television series that revolves around drugs, social life, and a murder mystery.

The first season of the show has premiered in 2020 and looking at the intensity and picturization of the series, the fans were much eager for a season 2. The good news is that the airing of season 2 has begun and in this article, we will talk about that only.

Hightown: An American Crime Drama Show

Hightown is your typical crime drama series but with an interesting twist. The series follows Jackie Quinones, a National Marine officer, a lover of drugs and parties. She finds a washed-up dead body of an addict, Sherry.

While investigating the murder mystery, she vegans to question her life and decisions. The series, then, follows a typical murder mystery.

Ray Abruzzo, an officer of the Narcotics unit, also joins the case and begins the investigation. Together, both of them realize that solving a murder mystery can be more complicated than it seems.

Season 1 was released on 17th May 2020 and we are here with season 2.

Hightown Season 2 Release Date

Just after a year of season 1, the makers have premiered another season of this great crime drama series. Season 2 was ordered on June 2021, even before the finale of season 1.

The truth can be a real killer. #Hightown Season 2 premieres October 17 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/5yLjrFoeZU — Hightown (@HightownSTARZ) August 19, 2021

The trailer has already been released on the YouTube channel of Starz and presents the same criminal vibe, which season 1 did.

The first episode of season 2 has been released on the streaming platform of Starz. It was released on 17th October 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Other episodes will also be premiered every week. The second episode will air on 24th October. The season has 10 episodes, two more than the first season, thus the finale will reach up to December.

The plot of Hightown Season 2

Looking at the thrilling trailer of season 2, it is confirmed that this season will also explore the drug life and its influence on the common men along with the solving of another house murder mystery.

At the end of season 1, we see Jackie getting a chance to be a cop and do something good, finally. For Ray, it was an immense sad ending, knowing that Renee had been betraying this whole time. Ray loses his position and an investigation follows.

The Cast of Hightown Season 2

The show will have the original cast and some new characters are also expected. Monica Raymund as Jackie, Amaury Nolasco as Frankie, James Dale as Ray, Atkins Estimond as Osito will surely reprise for their respective roles in season 2.

This is all the information that we know about season 2. We will be able to experience new episodes every weekend and let’s see how the story and murder mystery unfolds.

