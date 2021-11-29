House of Gucci VIlla Is Now On Airbnb

The luxury villa where the brand new movie “House of Gucci” was shot will be available for rental on March 30, 2022, on the Airbnb app.

“House of Gucci” was released today in theatres. The opportunity to discover, in pictures, the Villa Balbiano. You will also be able to book a night in this mythical place soon, on Airbnb.

What Is The New House Of Gucci Movie About?

Who says Wednesday, says new releases to the cinema. Today, “House of Gucci” is playing. But what is it all about? The film looks back at the murder of Maurizio Gucci, which took place on March 27, 1995. He is the heir grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the famous Italian luxury brand. So if you like anything related to the genre of crime, go for it!

On the casting side, you won’t be disappointed either. Indeed, the tall and beautiful Lady Gaga plays in “House of Gucci.” Something sure to convince those who have watched and appreciated A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper.

But that’s not all. There will also be big stars such as Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto or Adam Driver. Suffice to say that it promises a quality acting game.

If you are more books than films, know that House of Gucci is taken from The Gucci Saga by Sara Gay Forden, published in 2001. So you have no excuse to immerse yourself in this drama that has shaken the world of luxury.

You can also do things backwards by succumbing to the event set up by Airbnb.

Airbnb Is Preparing An Event

The movie “House of Gucci” has barely been released, and critics are only letting them know that Airbnb has already jumped at the chance to host an event. Yes, yes, you heard very well.

Therefore, on December 6, you will be able to book a night, March 22, 2022, in the superb Villa Balbiano. In case you did not understand, it is in this villa that the feature film was shot.

But, in concrete terms, what will the privileged have the right to? Well, it is simple. Those who have booked Villa Balbiano on Airbnb will also have the right to soak in the outdoor pool. But it goes much further. Let us not forget that the Villa Balbiano is steeped in history, especially its exquisite decorations and unique architecture.