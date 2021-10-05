House of the Dragon Teaser, Release Date, Plot And Latest News

A first look at the realm of HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel, which will tell the narrative of the Targaryen civil war, has been released.

On Tuesday, October 5th, HBO Max released the first teaser for House of the Dragon, the spin-off to the blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s books.

Game of Thrones fans have been ecstatic after seeing the preview for House of the Dragon.

But when can we anticipate House of the Dragon to be out, and what else can we expect from it? Find out all we know about the series so far by watching the teaser below.

House Of The Dragon Trailer

Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen will be the primary character, according to the one minute and seventeen seconds of footage above, channeling tremendous Sean Bean/Ed Stark intensity.

The dramatic footage also features first-look action set pieces, the famous Iron Throne, and glimpses of some cast members.

House of the Dragon Release Date

Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of programming, recently told Deadline that House of the Dragon will be released on the HBO Max streaming service “sometime around 2022.” According to Variety, HBO has scheduled ten episodes for the first season.

The production of House of the Dragon began on April 26th, with photos of script readings being shared on the official Twitter page.

Check out the post:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Some of us are still trying to make our peace with the original show’s disappointing last season, but a few months’ delays should give us the time we need to digest what happened and move on from King Bran.

House of the Dragon Cast

The House of the Dragon trailer doesn’t disclose much about the storyline, but it does highlight the show’s excellent cast, which includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke. There looks to be a lot of sword fighting and references to dragons, as one might anticipate.

Of course, given how controversial the last season of Game of Thrones was, the question is how many Game of Thrones fans will return for House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones Spin-Off Story and Plot

The story takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R Martin’s novel Fire and Blood. It chronicles the Targaryen bloodline and the civil war that engulfed Westeros.

Keep an eye out here for updates on the spin-off and any new information that may surface.